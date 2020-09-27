Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,835 shares of company stock worth $7,466,157. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

