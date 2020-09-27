Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HFC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

