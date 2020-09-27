Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 41.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 292,036 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

