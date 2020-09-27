Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC opened at $42.20 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $52,693.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.