Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $290,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $36,357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,607,000 after purchasing an additional 912,622 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $37,860,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.