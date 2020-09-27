Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,255 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. Insiders sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

