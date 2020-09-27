Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $34,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $200,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

