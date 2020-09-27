Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $299,000 in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,215,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after buying an additional 1,056,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,224,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

