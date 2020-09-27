Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $332,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 83,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,876,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.23 and a beta of 1.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

