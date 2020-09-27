Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $333,000 Investment in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

