Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $25,236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 492,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 567.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 396,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 47.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JKS opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.