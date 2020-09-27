Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 133.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.28% of Culp worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CULP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Culp by 40.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,257 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Culp by 108.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $12.20 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.