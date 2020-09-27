Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Vanguard by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. American Vanguard Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $262,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $241,017.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $490,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.