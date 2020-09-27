Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,835 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

