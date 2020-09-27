Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

