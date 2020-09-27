Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 92.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 123.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $14.31 on Friday. Univest Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $418.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

