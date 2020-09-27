Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 111,989 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,989 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mylan were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Mylan by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Mylan by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 3,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.