Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 12,752 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,505.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,248 shares of company stock worth $299,933 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE OFG opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

