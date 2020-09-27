Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,540 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.