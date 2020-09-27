Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 9,427 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a PE ratio of -497.40 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals Inc has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

