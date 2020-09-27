Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $335,000 Position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $27,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,304,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $137,065. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $388.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

