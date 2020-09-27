Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 42.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 252,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 335,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

