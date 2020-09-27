Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Radius Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 199,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 424,029 shares of company stock worth $4,923,249. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.