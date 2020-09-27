Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,495,000 after purchasing an additional 760,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 191,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.59. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

