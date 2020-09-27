Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $50.29 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.