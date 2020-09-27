First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of First Bancorp worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. First Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

