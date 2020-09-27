First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $731.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

