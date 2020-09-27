First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 31,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 69,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

