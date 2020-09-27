First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) Trading 2.1% Higher

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.21 and last traded at $84.21. 1,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.