Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.71% of BayCom worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BayCom by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BayCom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BayCom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $10.10 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.84.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCML. ValuEngine cut shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

