Fmr LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.17% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $9,337,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 135,285 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $4,342,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 484.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.64 million, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.61. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.