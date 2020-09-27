Fmr LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

BBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

