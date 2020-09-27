Fmr LLC Purchases 8,589 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 83.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

