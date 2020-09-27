Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 8,641 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of QAD worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QAD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in QAD by 41.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 706,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 206,371 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 429,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of QAD by 15.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QAD by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,128.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

