Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 408,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 57,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 254,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMNB. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

FMNB stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

