Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vivint Solar worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 811.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 23.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $106.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $66,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,200.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $250,000,000.50. Insiders sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock valued at $274,174,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

