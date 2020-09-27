Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,090,000 after acquiring an additional 446,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,506,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 166,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 387,362 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GGAL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

