Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODT shares. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $13.36 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $429.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $276,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,052,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,991.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,196,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,903 over the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

