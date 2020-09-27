Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Curo Group worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO opened at $6.88 on Friday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $281.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.25.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.09 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

