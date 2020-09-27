Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $298,294.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,210,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

