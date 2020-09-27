Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Gentherm worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,643,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

