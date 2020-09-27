Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,949 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after buying an additional 1,104,117 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $101,193,000 after purchasing an additional 286,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,421,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,635,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $67,600,000 after purchasing an additional 228,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NYSE:LPX opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

