Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $20.31 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

