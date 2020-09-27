Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

