Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,412,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after buying an additional 175,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

