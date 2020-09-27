Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of SITE Centers worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

SITC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

