Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in LiveRamp by 13.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $34,688.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $950,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,839 shares of company stock worth $5,380,787 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

