Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.44 Million Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Amerisafe worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 445,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 92.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.20 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. Research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.