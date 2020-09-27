Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.45 Million Stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,208 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the first quarter worth $120,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 73.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:BVN opened at $12.11 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

