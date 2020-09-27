Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.47 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,857 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.